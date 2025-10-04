Free Agent K Justin Tucker Receiving Interest From Multiple Teams

According to Tom Pelissero, former Ravens K Justin Tucker is receiving interest from multiple teams.

Tucker is currently working out at the University of Texas, as he is set to return from a ten-game suspension due to allegations of sexual misconduct and will be available to play on November 11.

Sixteen different women from eight spas accused Tucker of inappropriate behavior during sessions between the years of 2012-2016, which Tucker has vehemently denied.

Tucker, 35, was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2012. He was re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2015.

The Ravens placed the franchise tag on Tucker in 2016 before re-signing him to a four-year extension. Baltimore re-upped him for another four years and $20 million in 2019.

He was set to make base salaries of $3.5 million and $3.55 million over the final two years of his deal when the Ravens signed him to a four-year, $24 million extension.

However, Tucker was released in 2025 after accusations by sixteen different women of sexually inappropriate behavior during massage sessions.

In 2024, Tucker played all 17 games for the Ravens. He was 22-30 on field goals (73.3 percent) and 60-62 on PATs (96.8 percent).

We will have more on Tucker as it becomes available.