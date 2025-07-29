Full Details For Commanders S Percy Butler’s One-Year Extension

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the Commanders signed a one-year extension with S Percy Butler.
Butler was entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2025. He’s set to make a base salary of $2,056,000 in 2025 and earn a prorated signing bonus of $872,255, per Over The Cap.
In his added year in 2026, Butler is set to make a base salary of $1,525,000 with a prorated signing bonus of $675,000. He can also earn up to $425,000 in per-game active roster bonuses in 2026.
Butler, 25, was a fourth-round pick to the Commanders out of Louisiana-Lafayette in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4.4 million contract through 2025.
In 2024, Butler appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and recorded 47 total tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass defended
