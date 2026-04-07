Georgia WR Zachariah Branch Has 30 Visits With Two Teams

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Georgia WR Zachariah Branch has top-30 visits with the Falcons and Raiders.

Rapoport adds Branch will take more than 20 zoom meetings with teams as well.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Branch, 21, was a five-star recruit and the No. 1-ranked receiver in the 2023 recruiting class out of Las Vegas, Nevada. He committed to USC and spent two seasons there before entering the portal and committing to Georgia for his final season.

Branch earned All-SEC Second Team honors as a receiver in 2025 and All-SEC Third Team honors as a returner.

In his collegiate career, Branch appeared in 37 games over three seasons at USC and Georgia. He caught 159 passes for 1,634 yards and nine touchdowns and also rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.