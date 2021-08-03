Giants Activate LB Blake Martinez & DB Joshua Kalu, Place WR Derrick Dillon On IR

The New York Giants officially activated LB Blake Martinez and DB Joshua Kalu from the COVID-19 list on Tuesday and placed WR Derrick Dillon on injured reserve.

Martinez, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He has played out the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Giants.

In 2020, Martinez appeared in all 16 games for the Giants and recorded 151 tackles, three sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery, two forced fumbles and five pass deflections.