Giants Activate LB Reggie Ragland

The Giants announced they have activated LB Reggie Ragland from the non-football injury list.

Ragland, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2016. Buffalo traded him to the Chiefs in exchange for a 2019 fourth-round pick.

Ragland played out the final year of his four-year, $5.84 million contract before signing on with the Lions last year. New York signed him to a one-year deal back in March.

In 2020, Ragland appeared in all 16 games for the Lions and recorded 51 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, and a pass defense.