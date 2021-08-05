Giants Activate LB Reggie Ragland

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Giants announced they have activated LB Reggie Ragland from the non-football injury list. 

Ragland, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2016. Buffalo traded him to the Chiefs in exchange for a 2019 fourth-round pick.

Ragland played out the final year of his four-year, $5.84 million contract before signing on with the Lions last year. New York signed him to a one-year deal back in March. 

In 2020, Ragland appeared in all 16 games for the Lions and recorded 51 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, and a pass defense.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply