Giants Activate OLB Oshane Ximines From PUP List

The Giants announced they have activated OLB Oshane Ximines from the PUP list.

He was placed on the list at the beginning of camp with a hamstring injury.

Ximines, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2019. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $3,356,784 rookie contract including an $836,784 signing bonus.

In 2020, Ximines appeared in four games for the Giants and recorded five tackles and no sacks.