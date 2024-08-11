Giants Activating OT Evan Neal From PUP List

Giants HC Brian Daboll said the team is activating OT Evan Neal from the active/PUP list, per Pat Leonard.

Neal has had a tough road back from an injury that ended his 2023 season and still faces obstacles. The Giants moved OL Jermaine Eluemunor to right tackle in Neal’s absence and the former first-round pick is not slated to get his starting job back at this time.

Neal, 23, was a three-year starter at Alabama. He was a consensus First-Team All-American and a first-team All-SEC in 2021 before being selected as the seventh overall pick in the 2022 draft by the Giants.

Neal signed a four-year rookie contract worth $24.6 million, which includes a $15 million signing bonus and is also fully guaranteed. It includes a fifth-year option for the Giants to pick up in 2025.

In 2023, Neal appeared and started in seven games for the Giants at tackle with a PFF grade of 39.8.