Giants Announce OC Mike Kafka As Offensive Playcaller

Per Ryan Dunleavy, Giants HC Brian Daboll announced that OC Mike Kafka will be the team’s offensive playcaller from the sideline.

Dan Duggan mentions Kafka had been working in the booth for the past three years. Daboll returned playcalling duties to Kafka during the preseason after taking control last season.

Kafka, 38, is a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2010. He played for a number of teams including the Patriots, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Vikings, Titans, and most recently for the Bengals back in 2015.

Kafka worked for Northwestern as an offensive graduate assistant in 2016 before agreeing to take over as the Chiefs’ offensive quality control coach in 2017. Kansas City promoted him to QB coach in 2018 before promoting him to QB coach/passing game coordinator in 2020.

He later landed the job as the Giants offensive coordinator back in February of 2022. The Giants blocked him from interviewing with the Seahawks for the same role last year and later promoted him to assistant head coach.

In 2024, the Giants’ offense ranked No. 30 in total yards, No. 31 in points scored, No. 23 in rushing yards and No. 28 in passing yards.