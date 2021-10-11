Giants CB Rodarius Williams Out For Season With Torn ACL

The New York Giants announced Monday that an MRI confirmed that rookie CB Rodarius Williams suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

You can expect the Giants to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Williams, 25, was selected in the sixth round of this year’s draft by the Giants. He signed a four-year, $3,653,136 rookie contract with New York that included a $173,136 signing bonus.

In 2021, Williams appeared in five games for the Giants and recorded one tackle.