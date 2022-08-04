Giants Claim DB Nate Meadors Off Waivers From Browns

The New York Giants have claimed DB Nate Meadors off of waivers from the Browns on Thursday, according to Field Yates.

Meadors, 25, originally signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of UCLA. He was on and off Minnesota’s active roster last season before being cut and re-signed to their taxi squad at the start of the season.

Meadors was on and off of the Vikings’ taxi squad before signing with the Jaguars’ practice squad. From there, he caught on with the Eagles and later joined the Browns last year.

Cleveland brought him back on a futures contract before waiving him Wednesday.

For his career, Meadors has appeared in three games for the Vikings and recorded two tackles and no interceptions.