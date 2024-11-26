Giants Claim TE Greg Dulcich Off Waivers From Broncos

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Giants have claimed TE Greg Dulcich off of waivers from the Broncos.

He was waived after being a healthy scratch for Denver in eight of the team’s games this season.

Dulcich, 24, was selected by the Broncos with the No. 80 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of UCLA.

He is in the third year of a four-year, $5,241,839 rookie contract that includes a $992,246 signing bonus.

In 2024, Dulcich has appeared in three games for the Broncos and recorded five receptions for 28 yards and no touchdowns.