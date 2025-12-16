Giants Claimed OLB Caleb Murphy Off Waivers From Patriots

According to Jordan Schultz, the Giants have claimed OLB Caleb Murphy off waivers from the Patriots.

New England acquired Murphy off of waivers as well, snagging him from the Chargers earlier this season.

Murphy, 25, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Ferris State following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived in October last year and spent the rest of the season on the Chargers’ practice squad.

Murphy re-signed for the 2025 season before being waived in October. He was claimed by the Patriots.

In 2025, Murphy appeared in six games for the Chargers and five games for the Patriots, recording 14 total tackles.