Giants Completed Interview With Ravens Executive Joe Horitz

According to Adam Schefter, the Giants have completed their interview with Ravens’ director of player personnel Joe Horitz for their vacant general manager position.

The following is a list of candidates who have interviewed for the job or have been requested:

Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden (Requested)

(Requested) Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cardinals Vice President of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers Assistant GM Adam Peters (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon (Requested)

(Requested) Cardinals VP of Player Personnel Quentin Harris (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz (Interviewed)

Horitz, 47, is in his 19th season with the Ravens and seventh as Baltimore’s director of college scouting. He joined the organization in 1998, spent eight years as a scout before becoming a national scout for three seasons.

He was promoted to director of the college scouting in 2009 before becoming Baltimore’s director of player personnel in 2015.

We’ll have more information on the Giants’ GM search as the news is available.