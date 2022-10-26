Giants Designate Three To Return Including OT Matt Peart

The New York Giants announced that they have designated OT Matt Peart to return from the physically unable to perform list and OLB Elerson Smith and CB Rodarius Williams to return from injured reserve.

Peart, 25, is a former third-round pick by the Giants in the 2020 NFL Draft out of UConn. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $4,499,404 rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $978,500 this season.

In 2021, Peart appeared in 15 games for the Giants and made five starts at offensive tackle.