Giants DL Leonard Williams Suffers Sprained MCL

MRI results reveal Giants DL Leonard Williams suffered a sprained MCL on Sunday, according to Ian Rapoport.

While Williams could miss time, it’s not expected to be much, according to Rapoport. Giants HC Brian Daboll said it was “better than it could be.”

Williams, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2015. He was in the final year of a four-year, $18.6 million rookie contract when the Jets picked up his fifth-year option.

Williams was later traded to the Giants. He made a base salary of $14.2 million for the 2019 season before the Giants used their franchise tag on him in 2020. He was tagged again in 2021 before signing a three-year, $63 million extension.

He was set to make base salaries of $19 million and $18 million in the final two years of the deal. Williams will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2021, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded 81 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and two pass defenses.