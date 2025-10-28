Giants EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux ‘Name To Watch’ Ahead Of Trade Deadline?

Jordan Schultz is reporting that Giants EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux is a “name to watch” as we draw closer to the trade deadline.

According to Schultz, some around the league have wondered whether he’s part of the Giants’ long-term plans and if he could end up being available for trade.

The Giants are currently sitting at 2-6 on the season and Schultz says there are teams actively exploring the pass-rush trade market right now.

Interestingly enough, Schultz adds that the lack of trade activity could be due “in part because there are so many available options.”

Thibodeaux, 24, was selected fifth overall by the Giants in the 2022 draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $33.3 million that includes a $20 million signing bonus and is fully guaranteed.

He spent a portion of the 2024 season on injured reserve and was activated in November. The Giants picked up Thibodeaux’s fifth-year option this past April, which will pay him over $14 million for the 2023 season.

In 2025, Thibodeaux has appeared in all eight games for the Giants and recorded 21 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two pass defenses.