Giants & Evan Engram Haven’t Closed Door On Return, Could Consider Slot WR Roles

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports that some NFL teams are preparing to pitch slot receiver roles in their offense to Giants free agent TE Evan Engram in the coming weeks.

Dunleavy mentions that standing out this offseason in a deep free agent class at tight end and even a deep draft class at the position will be important, which is why a move to slot receiver could make some sense for Engram.

According to Dunleavy, the Giants remain in contact with Engram and haven’t given up on the idea of re-signing him if his market does not fully materialize and he’s still available at the right price.

Dunleavy mentions that there’s a team with a Pro Bowl tight end under contract who is among the teams strongly considering Engram in a “non-traditional role.”

Engram, 27, is a former first-round pick by the Giants in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Mississippi. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10,718,304 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $1,926,587 for 2020 when the Giants exercised his fifth-year option for the 2021 season for about $6 million.

Engram will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022

In 2021, Engram appeared in 15 games for the Giants and caught 46 passes for 408 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.