Giants Franchising DL Leonard Williams

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Giants are once again expected to place the franchise tag on DL Leonard Williams.

According to Rapoport, the tag is viewed as a “placeholder” for a long-term deal, as the two parties are expected to continue to work on a long-term deal. They have until July to get an agreement in place.

Williams, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2015. He was in the final year of a four-year, $18.6 million rookie contract when the Jets picked up his fifth-year option last April.

Williams was later traded to the Giants. He made a base salary of $14.2 million for the 2019 season before the Giants used their franchise tag on him last year.

In 2020, Williams appeared in all 16 games for the Giants and recorded 57 tackles, 11.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a pass defense.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.