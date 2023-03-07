Giants Franchising RB Saquon Barkley

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Giants will franchise RB Saquon Barkley now that they have a four-year extension in place with QB Daniel Jones.

The Giants were clearly keeping the tag open for Barkley if they could get an extension done with Jones this offseason.

The two parties will now have until July to negotiate an extension or Barkley would play out the 2023 season under the tag, which will cost them just over $10 million fully guaranteed.

Barkley, 26, was the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $31.19 million rookie deal with the Giants that included a $20.767 million signing bonus when the Giants picked up his fifth-year option.

In 2022, Barkley appeared in 16 games for the Giants and rushed for 1,312 yards on 295 carries (4.4 YPC) and 10 touchdowns to go along with 57 receptions on 76 targets for 338 yards receiving.

