Giants GM Joe Schoen To Explore Draft Trade

According to Connor Hughes, Giants GM Joe Schoen said they are going to look into trading up or down in the draft from pick No. 3 overall.

New York is in the market for a quarterback but might not be able to get their pick of one standing pat at third overall. If they cannot make a deal to move into the top two and neither Miami’s Cam Ward nor Colorado’s Shedeuer Sanders falls to three, it would make sense to move down.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah has compared him to Seahawks QB Geno Smith.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.

Ward, 22, enrolled at Incarnate Word in 2020 after only receiving offers there and Texas Southern. After two seasons, Ward entered the transfer portal and committed to Washington State.

Ward spent two years at Washington State and was a four-star transfer in the portal last offseason before committing to Miami for his final year. He led the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record and a bowl appearance as a Heisman finalist in his only season.

In his collegiate career, Ward appeared in 57 games over five years and recorded 18,189 passing yards, 158 passing touchdowns and 37 interceptions. He also rushed for 473 yards and 20 touchdowns.