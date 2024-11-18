Giants HC Brian Daboll Could Be Coaching For His Job Despite Vote Of Confidence From Ownership

Jordan Schultz reports there’s a growing sense that Giants HC Brian Daboll is coaching for his job over the final seven games of the season.

This is despite Giants owner John Mara coming out and giving both Daboll and GM Joe Schoen a vote of confidence near the end of October, saying he intended to give both time to turn things around. The Giants were 2-5 at the time.

New York is now 2-8 and just benched starting QB Daniel Jones for third-string QB Tommy DeVito, bypassing No. 2 QB Drew Lock.

DeVito started for the Giants late last year and helped them to a mini run, and Schultz notes that factored into Daboll’s decision. While Mara would prefer to be patient, Daboll and Schoen to a lesser degree both probably need to show some signs of progress to allow Mara to feel comfortable moving ahead.

Daboll, 49, started his NFL coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Patriots in 2000. He remained with New England until 2006 and spent the last few seasons as the receivers coach.

Daboll joined the Jets from 2007-2008 as their QBs coach before having short stints as OC with Cleveland, Miami and Kansas City. He re-joined the Patriots in 2013 as the TE coach until 2016 and spent a season at Alabama before becoming the Bills’ OC from 2018-2021. Daboll then got his first HC job with the Giants in 2022.

In his head coaching career, Daboll has a record of 17-26-1 (.398) in the regular season with a 1-1 postseason record.

We’ll have more on Daboll and the Giants as the news is available.