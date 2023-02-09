Giants HC Brian Daboll Named 2022 Coach Of The Year

Giants HC Brian Daboll was named the Associated Press 2022 Coach of the Year Thursday night at the NFL Honors show.

Daboll, 47, began his NFL coaching career in 1997 with Williams & Mary. He spent a few years at Michigan State before being hired by the Patriots in 2000 as a defensive coaching assistant.

Daboll worked his way up to WRs coach before departing for a job with the Jets and eventually landing the offensive coordinator job in 2009. After short stints with the Browns, Dolphins, Chiefs and Patriots, Alabama hired him as their offensive coordinator.

From there, Daboll joined the Bills as their offensive coordinator for the 2018 season. He was assistant coach of the year in 2020 before being hired as the Giants’ head coach last year.

In 2022, Daboll led the Giants to a record of 9-7-1 and a playoff appearance that included a win.