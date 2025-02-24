Giants Hiring Iowa RB Coach Ladell Betts To Same Role

According to Dan Duggan, the Giants are hiring Iowa RB coach Ladell Betts to the same role on their staff.

Betts is a former NFL running back who played several years for the Commanders and Saints.

Betts, 45, was a second-round pick by the Commanders out of Iowa back in 2002. He played eight years in Washington before finishing his career with a year with the Saints in 2010.

He transitioned into coaching in high school in Florida for several years, working his way up to head coach before returning to Iowa as the RB coach in 2021.

As a player, Betts appeared in 111 games for the Commanders and Saints, rushing 821 times for 3,326 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 188 receptions for 1,646 yards and another three touchdowns. Betts also was a kickoff returner, averaging 24 yards per return and scoring once.