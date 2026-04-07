Giants Hope Cam Skattebo Can Return This Offseason, Malik Nabers Not Expected Back Until Training Camp

Per Connor Hughes, Giants RB Cam Skattebo is ahead of WR Malik Nabers in their injury recoveries, and the hope is Skattebo can participate in some way this offseason.

According to Hughes, Giants HC John Harbaugh feels Nabers’ return date will be closer to training camp and the regular season.

Giants GM Joe Schoen previously expressed optimism that both Skattebo and Nabers will be ready to go for Week 1.

Nabers is coming back from a torn ACL and meniscus, while Skattebo is working back from a serious ankle injury.

Nabers, 22, excelled at LSU, earning consensus All-American honors and first-team All-SEC recognition in 2023. The Giants used the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Nabers.

The No. 6 overall pick signed a four-year, $28,539,229 contract that includes a $17,575,803 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Nabers appeared in four games and recorded 18 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

Skattebo, 24, was a zero-star recruit who was unranked in the 2019 class out of Rio Linda, California. He enrolled at Sacramento State in 2020 after having a few offers out of high school. Following two years at Sacramento State, he entered the transfer portal for the 2023 season.

Skattebo was a three-star recruit in the portal and the 31st-ranked running back when he committed to Arizona State. He spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Sun Devils.

The Giants used the No. 105 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Skattebo. He signed a four-year, $5,271,045 contract with a $1,071,045 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Skattebo appeared in 49 total games and rushed 709 times for 4,386 yards (6.2 YPC) and 43 touchdowns. He also added 112 receptions for 1,386 yards (12.4 YPC) for eight touchdowns.

In 2025, Skattebo appeared in eight games for the Giants and rushed 98 times for 398 yards and five touchdowns.