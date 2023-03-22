Giants Hosting CB Kris Boyd For Visit

According to Darren Wolfson, the New York Giants are hosting CB Kris Boyd for a visit.

New York still needs to add to its secondary but Boyd would likely be competition for the back end of the roster.

Boyd, 26, was selected with the No. 217 overall pick in the seventh round in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Texas by the Vikings. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2,629,676 contract that included a $109,676 signing bonus.

In 2022, Boyd appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded nine total tackles, one forced fumble and one recovery.