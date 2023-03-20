Giants Hosting CB Leonard Johnson For Visit

According to Aaron Wilson, the Giants are hosting former Duke CB Leonard Johnson for a visit.
Johnson went undrafted following his final season at Duke in 2021.
During his four-year career at Duke, Johnson appeared in 42 games and recorded 165 tackles, two sacks, six interceptions, one defensive touchdown, 16 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.
We will have more on Johnson as it becomes available.
