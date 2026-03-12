Giants Hosting Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love For 30 Visit Today

According to Art Stapleton, Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love is taking an official “30” visit with the Giants today.

Love is widely considered the best RB and one of the best overall players in the upcoming class. The Giants have the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 draft.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Love, 20, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. He won the Doak Walker Award and Consensus All-American honors in 2025 as a junior and declared early for the 2026 NFL Draft.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs.

For his three-year college career at Notre Dame, Love appeared in 41 games and recorded 433 rushing attempts for 2,882 yards (6.7 YPC) and 36 touchdowns, to go along with 63 receptions for 594 yards (9.4 YPC) and six touchdowns.

