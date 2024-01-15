Giants Interview 49ers’ Matt Harper For Special Teams Coordinator Job

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that 49ers assistant special teams coach Matt Harper interviewed for the Giants’ special teams coordinator job this past weekend.

According to Rapoport, Harper is considered to be a “rising young coach.”

Harper, 39, began his coaching career at City College of San Francisco as their safeties coach in 2008. He spent a few years at Oregon before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Eagles as their assistant special teams coach in 2013.

Harper eventually worked his way up to WRs coach before departing from Philadelphia after eight seasons to become the 49ers assistant special teams coach in 2021.