Giants & Jets Met With Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart Before Pro Day

According to Art Stapleton, the Giants and Jets’ defensive line coaches spent “considerable time” with Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart before the school’s Pro Day on Thursday.

Stapleton notes that Stewart did not participate in drills but met with teams instead.

Stewart also met with the Cardinals earlier this month.

Stewart, 21, was a five-star recruit who was the ninth-ranked player and the third-ranked defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class.

He committed to Texas A&M in February of 2022 and went on to make six starts during his Freshman season.

In his collegiate career, Stewart appeared in 37 games for Texas A&M and recorded 30 total tackles, four passes defended, one forced fumble, two recoveries, and 4.5 sacks.