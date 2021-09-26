Giants LB Blake Martinez Out With Knee Injury

The New York Giants ruled out veteran LB Blake Martinez due to a knee injury he sustained during the first quarter of their Week 3 matchup with the Falcons.

Martinez, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He has played out the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Giants.

In 2021, Martinez has appeared in all 3 games for the Giants and recorded 21 total tackles.

We will have more news on Martinez as it becomes available.