Giants Make Eight Week 15 Roster Moves

The New York Giants announced several roster moves on Saturday for their Week 15 game.
The full list includes:
- Giants signed WR Dalen Cambre and OLB Tomon Fox to their active roster.
- Giants elevated DL Elijah Chatman and P Cameron Johnston to their active roster.
- Giants activated LB Darius Muasau from injured reserve.
- Giants placed OLB Victor Dimukeje and CB Nic Jones on injured reserve
- Giants waived CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse
Fox, 27, signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina back in 2022. He made the team’s 53-man roster out of the preseason but was waived and re-signed to the practice squad in 2023.
He’s bounced on and off New York’s practice squad over the last two years.
In 2025, Fox has appeared in five games for the Giants and recorded three tackles and no sacks.
