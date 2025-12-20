Giants Make Four Moves, Place EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux On IR

The New York Giants officially processed four roster moves on Saturday for their Week 16 matchup.
The full list of moves includes:
- Activated DB Art Green from injured reserve.
- Elevated DE Elijah Chatman and K Ben Sauls from practice squad.
- Placed LB Kayvon Thibodeaux on injured reserve.
Thibodeaux, 25, was selected fifth overall by the Giants in the 2022 draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $33.3 million that includes a $20 million signing bonus and is fully guaranteed.
He spent a portion of the 2024 season on injured reserve and was activated in November. The Giants picked up Thibodeaux’s fifth-year option this past April, which will pay him over $14 million for the 2026 season.
In 2025, Thibodeaux appeared in 10 games for the Giants and made 10 starts, recording 25 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two pass defenses.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!