Giants Make Four Roster Moves, Waive DT Ryder Anderson

The New York Giants have signed DT Kyler Baugh and LB Trey Kiser to contracts, per the transaction wire.

In correspondence, the Giants waived DT Ryder Anderson with an injury designation. New York also placed OT Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve.

Anderson, 25, wound up signing with the Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and has been on and off of their practice squad ever since.

In 2022, Anderson appeared in seven games for the Giants and recorded eight tackles and two sacks.