Giants Make Three Moves For Week 15

The New York Giants officially designated DB Art Green and LB Darius Muasau to return from injured reserve and released DB Myles Purchase from their practice squad on Tuesday.

This officially opens a three-week window of time for the team to activate them or they would revert back to injured reserve and miss the remainder of the season.

Muasau, 24, was a two-year starter at UCLA after transferring from Hawaii as a junior. He earned second-team All-Pac 12 honors in 2022 and 2023.

The Giants used the No. 183 overall pick in the sixth round on Muasau back in 2024. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $4.22 million rookie contract with the New York Giants that included a $200,912 signing bonus.

In 2025, Muasau has appeared in eight games for the Giants, making seven starts for them and recording 32 tackles and a sack.