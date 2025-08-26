Giants Officially Cut 26 Players

The New York Giants have officially cut their roster down to the 53-man limit on Tuesday.
Here’s the full list of moves:
Waived
- WR Dalen Cambre
- DL Elijah Chatman
- QB Tommy DeVito
- TE Greg Dulcich
- DL Cory Durden
- OLB Trace Ford
- OLB Tomon Fox
- DL Elijah Garcia
- C Bryan Hudson
- G Jake Kubas
- S Raheem Layne
- K Jude McAtamney
- RB Dante Miller
- C Jimmy Morrissey
- S Makari Paige
- DL Jordon Riley
- WR Juice Wells Jr.
- CB Dee Williams
Terminated, Vested Veteran (All Contracts)
- OT Stone Forsythe
- WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey
- DL Jeremiah Ledbetter
- WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
- RB Jonathan Ward
Waived/Injured
- WR Da’Quan Felton
- CB Tre Hawkins III
- TE Jermaine Terry II
Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)
- OLB Victor Dimukeje
- RB Eric Gray
Reserve/Injured (Designated for Return)
DeVito, 27, transferred to Illinois after having previously played at Syracuse. He signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Giants waived DeVito coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster midseason. DeVito re-signed with the Giants again this offseason.
In 2024, DeVito appeared in three games for the Giants and completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 257 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.
