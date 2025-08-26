Giants Officially Cut 26 Players

The New York Giants have officially cut their roster down to the 53-man limit on Tuesday.

Here’s the full list of moves:

Waived

Terminated, Vested Veteran (All Contracts)

Waived/Injured

WR Da’Quan Felton CB Tre Hawkins III TE Jermaine Terry II

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)

Reserve/Injured (Designated for Return)

OL Joshua Ezeudu

DeVito, 27, transferred to Illinois after having previously played at Syracuse. He signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Giants waived DeVito coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster midseason. DeVito re-signed with the Giants again this offseason.

In 2024, DeVito appeared in three games for the Giants and completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 257 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.