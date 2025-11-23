Giants Open To Trading For Another Team’s Head Coach?

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the Giants will entertain the idea of trading for another team’s head coach when making their next hire.

Florio adds that a deal could be reached between the Giants and another franchise regarding terms of compensation when the coach joins the Giants.

After the two sides agree, New York could then contact the coach regarding salary and level of interest.

Furthermore, Florio says that interim HC Mike Kafka can’t be ruled out, given his work with QB Jaxson Dart, who is the most important player for the franchise going forward.

Kafka, 38, is a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2010. He played for a number of teams, including the Patriots, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Vikings, Titans, and, most recently, for the Bengals back in 2015.

Kafka worked for Northwestern as an offensive graduate assistant in 2016 before agreeing to take over as the Chiefs’ offensive quality control coach in 2017. Kansas City promoted him to QB coach in 2018 before promoting him to QB coach/passing game coordinator in 2020.

He later landed the job as the Giants’ offensive coordinator back in February of 2022. The Giants blocked him from interviewing with the Seahawks for the same role last year and later promoted him to assistant head coach.

In 2025, the Giants’ offense ranks No. 12 in total yards, No. 16 in points scored, No. 10 in rushing yards, and No. 10 in passing yards.