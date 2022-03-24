Giants Open To Trading One Of Their Two First-Round Picks

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, citing multiple NFL sources, reports that the Giants have signaled they are open to trading down from either No. 5 and No. 7 overall in this year’s draft for a package of picks that includes a 2023 first-rounder.

Vacchiano mentions that the more teams in the market for one of this year’s quarterback prospects, the better the odds of the Giants finding a trade partner in round one.

Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and Liberty’s Malik Willis had strong showings at their Pro Days this week, so there’s at least a chance that a team could make the move up to get their pick of the quarterbacks.

The Giants find themselves in between the Panthers at No. 6 and the Falcons at No. 8 and both teams could use a long-term quarterback prospect.

Some of the teams down the board who could consider a trade up into the top-10 for a quarterback include the Seahawks (No. 9), Commanders (No. 11), Texans (No. 13), Saints (No. 18) and the Steelers (No. 20).

Sources tell Vacchiano that there are financial reasons for why the Giants would want to trade down considering that their current picks would cost them $12.5 million in salary cap space this year.

As of now, the Giants have around $3 million to work with. However, trading James Bradberry would create $12.1 million of cap room.

If the Giants are able to trade No. 7 overall for future picks, they could clear as much as $5 million.

We’ll have more regarding the Giants as the news is available.