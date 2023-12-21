Giants Place K Randy Bullock On Injured Reserve

The New York Giants announced Thursday that they’ve placed K Randy Bullock on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

This means that Cade York will handle kicking duties for the Giants against the Eagles in Week 16.

Bullock, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Texans back in 2012. He spent three years in Houston before signing on with the Jets in 2016.

Bullock had brief stints with the Giants and Steelers before the Bengals claimed him off of waivers during the 2017 season. Cincinnati brought him back on a two-year extension in 2018.

He then joined the Titans on a one-year deal in 2021 and re-signed for the following season on a multi-year deal. However, Tennessee released last offseason.

Bullock signed to the Giants’ practice squad and was later added to the team’s active roster.

In 2023, Bullock appeared in six games for the Giants and converted 5 of 6 field goal attempts and all 10 extra point tries.