Giants Place LB Justin Hilliard On Injured Reserve

The New York Giants announced that they’ve placed LB Justin Hilliard on injured reserve Friday.

Roster Move: The Giants placed LB Justin Hilliard on injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/msrMpKqMTt — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) October 15, 2021

Hilliard, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the 49ers.

However, San Francisco waived Hilliard coming out of the preseason and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Giants.

In 2021, Hilliard has been active for two games, but has yet to record a statistic.