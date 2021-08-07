Giants Place TE Levine Toilolo On IR, Claim TE Jake Hausmann

The New York Giants placed TE Levine Toilolo on injured reserve and claimed TE Jake Hausmann off of waivers from the Lions on Saturday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Toilolo, unfortunately, tore his Achilles earlier this week, so this move was expected.

Toilolo, 30, was drafted in the fourth round by the Falcons back in 2013. He was entering the second year of his three-year, $12 million contract that included $4.5 million guaranteed when the Falcons designated Toilolo as a post-June 1st release in 2017.

Toilolo signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal for the 2018 season with the Lions. After a brief stint with the 49ers, Toilolo signed a two-year $6.2 million deal with the Giants.

This April, the Giants and Toilolo agreed to a one-year $1.6 million restructured contract extension.

In 2020, Toilolo appeared in 16 games for the Giants, recording five catches for 46 yards.