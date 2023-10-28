Giants Placing RB Gary Brightwell On IR

Jordan Schultz reports that the Giants are placing RB Gary Brightwell on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury.

Brightwell, 24, was drafted by the Giants in the sixth round of the 2021 draft out of Arizona.

He is currently in the third year of a four-year $3.65 million deal with the team.

In 2023, Brightwell has played in four games for the Giants, rushing nine times for 19 yards.

We will have more on Brightwell as the news becomes available.