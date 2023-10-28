Giants Placing RB Gary Brightwell On IR

Jordan Schultz reports that the Giants are placing RB Gary Brightwell on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury.
Brightwell, 24, was drafted by the Giants in the sixth round of the 2021 draft out of Arizona.
He is currently in the third year of a four-year $3.65 million deal with the team.
In 2023, Brightwell has played in four games for the Giants, rushing nine times for 19 yards.
We will have more on Brightwell as the news becomes available.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!