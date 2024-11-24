Giants Plan To Start Tommy DeVito Against Cowboys If Healthy

Per Ralph Vacchiano, Giants HC Brian Daboll plans to start QB Tommy DeVito against the Cowboys on Thursday if he is healthy.

DeVito took some big hits in the team’s loss against the Buccaneers but was ultimately able to stay in the game after being replaced by QB Drew Lock for a few plays.

DeVito, 26, transferred to Illinois after having previously played at Syracuse. He signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Giants waived DeVito coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster midseason.

In 2023, DeVito appeared in nine games for the Giants and made six starts. He completed 64 percent of his passing attempts for 1,101 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also rushed 36 times for 195 yards and a touchdown.

In 2024, DeVito has appeared in one game for the Giants and threw for 189 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions while completing 67.7 percent of his passes.

We will have more on DeVito as it becomes available.