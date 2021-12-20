Giants Promoting LB Jaylon Smith To Roster

According to Art Stapleton, the Giants will be promoting LB Jaylon Smith from the practice squad to the active roster permanently.

Smith was elevated from the practice squad and made his debut in New York in Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys.

Smith, 26, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract.

Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers, but was released after a few weeks.

The Giants just signed Smith to their practice squad this week.

In 2021, Smith has appeared in seven games for the Giants, Packers and Cowboys, recording 23 total tackles and no sacks.