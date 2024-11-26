Giants QB Tommy DeVito Battling Forearm Soreness, Not 100 Percent To Play

Giants HC Brian Daboll announced QB Tommy DeVito will be limited in practice today with forearm soreness, per Connor Hughes.

Daboll said he’s hopeful DeVito can start on Thursday against the Cowboys but it’s not 100 percent.

Should DeVito not be able to go, Giants QB Drew Lock would get the start after being passed over for DeVito last week.

DeVito, 26, transferred to Illinois after having previously played at Syracuse. He signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Giants waived DeVito coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster midseason.

In 2023, DeVito appeared in nine games for the Giants and made six starts. He completed 64 percent of his passing attempts for 1,101 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also rushed 36 times for 195 yards and a touchdown.

In 2024, DeVito has appeared in one game for the Giants and threw for 189 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions while completing 67.7 percent of his passes.

We will have more on the Giants’ quarterback situation as it becomes available.