Giants Re-Sign WR David Sills To PS, Cut DL Jack Heflin

According to Jordan Raanan, the Giants are re-signing WR David Sills to their practice squad and cutting DL Jack Heflin.

Heflin, 24, signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in 2021. He signed a three-year, $2.4 million deal and made the roster as a rookie, but was released in January.

Heflin returned on a futures deal for the 2022 season before being added to the practice squad coming out of the preseason. Green Bay opted to release him earlier in the week.

In 2021, Heflin appeared in four games for Green Bay and recorded one tackle.