Giants Re-Signing OL Evan Neal

The New York Giants have re-signed OL Evan Neal to an undisclosed contract on Wednesday, according to his agency.

Moving forward! Back to work in the Big Apple! 🍎 pic.twitter.com/OdZcZifLeh — AMDG Sports (@SportsAmdg) March 11, 2026

Neal, 25, was a three-year starter at Alabama. He was a consensus First-Team All-American and a first-team All-SEC in 2021 before being selected as the seventh overall pick in the 2022 draft by the Giants.

He’s in the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $24.6 million, which includes a $15 million signing bonus and is also fully guaranteed.

In 2024, Neal appeared in nine games and started seven times at tackle.