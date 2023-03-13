Giants Re-Signing RB Matt Breida To One-Year Deal

Jordan Schultz reports that the Giants are re-signing RB Matt Breida to a one-year contract that is worth up to $2.3 million.

Breida, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia Southern back in 2017 and finished a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the 49ers.

The 49ers placed a second-round tender on Breida before trading him to the Dolphins in 2020. He played out the season under the restricted tender and made a base salary of $3.27 million.

Breida was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Bills. From there, he joined the Giants on a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Breida appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and rushed for 220 yards on 54 carries (4.1 YPC) to go along with 20 receptions for 118 yards receiving and one touchdown.