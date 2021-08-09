Giants Release DE Ryan Anderson

The New York Giants officially released DE Ryan Anderson after activating him from the non-football injury list on Monday.
Anderson, 26, was drafted by Washington in the second round out of Alabama in 2017. He signed a four-year, $5.32 million deal that included a $2.01 million signing bonus.
Anderson made a base salary of $1.19 million in 2020 before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Giants this past March.
In 2020, Anderson appeared in nine games for Washington and recorded nine tackles and no sacks.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!