Giants Release DE Ryan Anderson

The New York Giants officially released DE Ryan Anderson after activating him from the non-football injury list on Monday.

Anderson, 26, was drafted by Washington in the second round out of Alabama in 2017. He signed a four-year, $5.32 million deal that included a $2.01 million signing bonus.

Anderson made a base salary of $1.19 million in 2020 before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Giants this past March.

In 2020, Anderson appeared in nine games for Washington and recorded nine tackles and no sacks.