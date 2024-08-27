Giants Releasing Two Players Including CB Darnay Holmes

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Giants are releasing CB Darnay Holmes and TE Lawrence Cager.

Holmes, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Giants back in 2020. He concluded the final year of his four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract with New York and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

Holmes re-signed with the Giants this offseason on a one-year, $2 million contract.

In 2023, Holmes appeared in 16 games for the Giants and recorded 18 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and three pass defenses.