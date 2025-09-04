Giants Restructuring LT Andrew Thomas For $12.2M In Cap Savings

ESPN’s Field Yates reports the Giants are restructuring LT Andrew Thomas‘ contract to create $12.2 million in 2025 cap space.

Thomas, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2020 out of Georgia. He was in the final year of his four-year, $32,345,589 rookie contract that included a $21,084,065 signing bonus when the team re-signed him to a five-year, $117 million extension.

Thomas was due a base salary of $15.9 million for the 2025 season.

In 2024, Thomas appeared in six games for the Giants and made six starts at left tackle.